Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Reaches $69.00 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 19.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $69.00 million and $18.06 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded down 43.4% against the US dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000262 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.15 or 0.00090771 BTC.

Verasity Coin Profile

Verasity (VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,678,824,821 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.