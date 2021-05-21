Velocys plc (LON:VLS) Insider Henrik Wareborn Purchases 200,000 Shares

Velocys plc (LON:VLS) insider Henrik Wareborn acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

Shares of LON VLS opened at GBX 5.30 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6.82. Velocys plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.01 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 16.80 ($0.22). The company has a market cap of £56.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07.

Get Velocys alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Velocys plc operates as a sustainable fuels technology company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. The company has a collaboration with British Airways and Shell for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.