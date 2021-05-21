Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBLT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vascular Biogenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Vascular Biogenics from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VBLT opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94. The company has a market cap of $115.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.17. Vascular Biogenics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 2,692.41% and a negative return on equity of 61.77%. On average, research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

