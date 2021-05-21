Vanilla Network (VNLA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $72,117.00

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded 43.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for approximately $13.18 or 0.00036497 BTC on exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $8.49 million and $72,117.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00063349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00382692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00204263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004109 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.11 or 0.00878015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 829,374 coins and its circulating supply is 644,214 coins. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

