Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

VGIT stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $70.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

