Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Round Table Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Round Table Services LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,166 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Round Table Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,745,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $51.86 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.75 and a twelve month high of $52.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day moving average of $48.33.

