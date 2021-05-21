Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 214,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,308,000 after buying an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,980,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

VIG stock opened at $154.38 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $112.91 and a 52-week high of $158.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.49.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

