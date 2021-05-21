Vai Price Hits $0.94 on Top Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. One Vai coin can now be purchased for about $0.94 or 0.00002610 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market capitalization of $113.91 million and $5.53 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vai has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vai alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.88 or 0.00063349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00382692 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00204263 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004109 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.11 or 0.00878015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Vai Profile

Vai’s total supply is 120,850,227 coins. Vai’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol . Vai’s official message board is medium.com/VenusProtocol . The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vai’s official website is venus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain. The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI. “

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.