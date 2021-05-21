V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.30 billion.V.F. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 3.050-3.050 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research increased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.93.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $84.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of -652.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $90.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

