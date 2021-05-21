V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Receives $91.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.93.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VFC. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575,693 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $294,785,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in V.F. by 39.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,556 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in V.F. by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,099 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in V.F. by 51.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008,218 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VFC stock traded down $6.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.26. 185,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,488,770. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -607.23, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. V.F. has a 52-week low of $54.46 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

