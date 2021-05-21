Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Down 3.2%

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR)’s share price traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.31 and last traded at $7.50. 3,409 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average session volume of 1,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04.

About Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR)

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. The company accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

