USA Financial Portformulas Corp Sells 752 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 32.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 807.3% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,746,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.55.

NYSE NOW traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $473.26. 3,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,996. The company has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 133.46, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $352.07 and a 12 month high of $598.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.87 and a 200-day moving average of $524.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares in the company, valued at $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total transaction of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,983.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,964 shares of company stock worth $9,148,846. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

