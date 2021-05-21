USA Financial Portformulas Corp Purchases New Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APTV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $344,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total transaction of $300,648.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV opened at $138.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.37. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $70.11 and a 52 week high of $160.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Aptiv from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.89.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

