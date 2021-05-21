USA Financial Portformulas Corp Makes New $918,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,420 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,748,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $2,023,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after acquiring an additional 42,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $6,004,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.24.

NYSE NSC traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,470. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $166.00 and a twelve month high of $295.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.86 and a 200 day moving average of $254.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

