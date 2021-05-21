USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $1.35 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 22,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,000. Johnson Controls International comprises 1.1% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $295,934,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,182,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 1,779,597 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,975,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,397,000 after buying an additional 1,742,143 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,028,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,184,000 after buying an additional 1,472,593 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,023,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on JCI shares. OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $778,545.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,049.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

