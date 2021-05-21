USA Financial Portformulas Corp Invests $1.01 Million in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADI. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $160.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $109.52 and a one year high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.02.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.35.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 1,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total value of $234,203.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,566.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,186 shares of company stock valued at $8,023,662 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

