USA Financial Portformulas Corp Buys Shares of 21,787 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000. PACCAR makes up 1.6% of USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 24,177 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PACCAR by 6,840.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in PACCAR by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 12,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in PACCAR by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $92.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.63. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

