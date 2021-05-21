US Capital Advisors Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.21. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

SWN has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.27 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 462,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,876.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Kerley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 362,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,000 shares of company stock worth $1,158,047 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

