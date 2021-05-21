US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 11.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG opened at $75.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.82 and a 52-week high of $77.99.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.3033 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.25 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.