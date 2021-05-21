US Bancorp DE Sells 535 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,833,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,881,000 after acquiring an additional 896,589 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,624,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,644,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,388,000 after acquiring an additional 832,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,203,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,260,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 6,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $237,927.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,370.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,221 shares of company stock worth $3,525,611 in the last quarter. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.44.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $38.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $39.28. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.65.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.