US Bancorp DE Sells 499 Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $64,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,638 shares of company stock worth $4,850,958. Company insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $31.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a current ratio of 9.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.97. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The company has a market cap of $756.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22 and a beta of -0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%. The business had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

