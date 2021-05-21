US Bancorp DE Sells 1,482 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $63,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

AUB stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.41. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $42.45.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

AUB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

