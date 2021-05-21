US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,541 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,869,603. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

CFR stock opened at $121.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.50 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.44.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

CFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.43.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

