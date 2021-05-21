US Bancorp DE Has $413,000 Stock Holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 395.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNO shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $45.60 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.79 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.74%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.