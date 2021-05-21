Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Sells $227,117.82 in Stock

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,146.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $3.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.04 million, a PE ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.21. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

UEC has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

