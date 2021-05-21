Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.10% of Univest Financial worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 49,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Univest Financial stock opened at $28.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.09. Univest Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $30.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 13.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Univest Financial Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on Univest Financial from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.07, for a total transaction of $145,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph P. Beebe acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $66,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,315. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 7,015 shares of company stock worth $180,000 and sold 6,000 shares worth $174,110. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univest Financial Profile

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

