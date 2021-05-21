UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $478.00 target price on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Argus raised UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $415.00.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $408.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $385.63 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $273.71 and a 52 week high of $425.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,801 shares of company stock worth $5,653,468 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $18,433,841,000 after buying an additional 295,642 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,003,233 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,318,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,899,258 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,032,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,431,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,354,103,000 after purchasing an additional 273,958 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after purchasing an additional 569,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

