United Maritime Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in The Clorox by 6.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $460,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Argus lowered their price target on The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.94.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.08. 16,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,714. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $187.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.83. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $176.73 and a 12 month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.