United Maritime Capital LLC Has $2.29 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

United Maritime Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 830 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.9% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. United Maritime Capital LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 124 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

Alibaba Group stock traded down $5.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $211.91. The company had a trading volume of 259,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,451,668. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.13 and a 200-day moving average of $246.57. The firm has a market cap of $573.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

