United Maritime Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,231 Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,231 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000. Plug Power makes up about 0.8% of United Maritime Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Plug Power by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,161,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,599,242,000 after buying an additional 6,007,080 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Plug Power by 252.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,398,495 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,793,000 after buying an additional 6,015,971 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Plug Power by 567.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after buying an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. 50.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.68. The stock had a trading volume of 382,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,641,844. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.21. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.73 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.93 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

