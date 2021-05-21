uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given New $90.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $80.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 159.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on QURE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.64.

uniQure stock opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.77. uniQure has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $71.45. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.62, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that uniQure will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total value of $210,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $74,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares in the company, valued at $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $736,117 in the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,419,000 after acquiring an additional 172,358 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,913 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in uniQure by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

