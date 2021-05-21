Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 61.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,228 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 39,218 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,276,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,139,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,977 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $1,403,262,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,370,608,000 after purchasing an additional 84,102 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,165,846 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,283,851,000 after purchasing an additional 93,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,594,366 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,164,859,000 after purchasing an additional 196,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

UNP opened at $221.95 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $161.41 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $147.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.68 and its 200-day moving average is $211.08.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

UNP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $218.05.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

