Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Acquired by MD Financial Management Inc.

MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2,954.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,000 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 91.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

Several brokerages have commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $60.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.94. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $50.23 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock has a market cap of $159.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.5159 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.33%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

