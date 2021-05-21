Unifty Reaches Market Capitalization of $39.29 Million (NIF)

Unifty (CURRENCY:NIF) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 20th. In the last seven days, Unifty has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. Unifty has a total market cap of $39.29 million and approximately $4.05 million worth of Unifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unifty coin can now be purchased for $38.13 or 0.00093190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00070888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.88 or 0.00407828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00218743 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004255 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00033951 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.41 or 0.00954115 BTC.

About Unifty

Unifty launched on November 12th, 2020. Unifty’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,311 coins. Unifty’s official Twitter account is @unifty_io

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIFTY is a new hub for NFT projects to create custom farms, NFT collections (and soon a lot more) with just a few clicks. No coding or difficult contract interactions required while users are fully owning their contracts. “

Buying and Selling Unifty

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

