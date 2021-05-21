UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

UNCFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniCredit from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:UNCFF opened at $12.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.42. UniCredit has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

