UNICORN Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $95.00 (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 20th. During the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One UNICORN Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $90,830.98 and approximately $95.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00065775 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004331 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000333 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNICORN Token (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

