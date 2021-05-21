Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Argus raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

ULTA stock opened at $318.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $351.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $322.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $299.56.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.89 earnings per share.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 226,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.23, for a total transaction of $68,996,625.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,546,773.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 27,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,244,000. Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

