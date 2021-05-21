UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Mizuho began coverage on shares of UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $77.00 target price on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday. They set a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of UiPath in a research note on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Get UiPath alerts:

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $75.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.01. UiPath has a one year low of $61.50 and a one year high of $83.40.

In other UiPath news, CEO Daniel Dines sold 1,383,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $77,457,408.00. Also, major shareholder East Fund 2013 Sca Sic Digital sold 2,100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $117,622,400.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,011,241 shares of company stock worth $280,629,496.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.