UDG Healthcare (LON:UDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,045.00

Shares of UDG Healthcare plc (LON:UDG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,045 ($13.65) and last traded at GBX 1,045 ($13.65), with a volume of 5221040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,024 ($13.38).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UDG shares. Berenberg Bank cut UDG Healthcare to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 880 ($11.50) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of UDG Healthcare to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,023 ($13.37) in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of UDG Healthcare from GBX 920 ($12.02) to GBX 975 ($12.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDG Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 990.20 ($12.94).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 867.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 802.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 40.80.

In other UDG Healthcare news, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.09) per share, for a total transaction of £38,600 ($50,431.15). Also, insider Shane Cooke acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.96) per share, for a total transaction of £95,250 ($124,444.73).

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

