U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.31

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $11.53. U.S. Gold shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 49,637 shares.

Several research firms have weighed in on USAU. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on U.S. Gold from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on U.S. Gold from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.86.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.20). As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Gold Corp. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in U.S. Gold by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Gold during the 1st quarter worth $405,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Gold Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAU)

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

