U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $8,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USB. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.21 and a 52 week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 9,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $514,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,118.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

