Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $89.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $83.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.
NYSE:TSN opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63.
In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tyson Foods
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.
