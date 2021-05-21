Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) PT Raised to $89.00

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $83.00 to $89.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

NYSE:TSN opened at $80.58 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $81.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.63.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,296,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 17,479 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

