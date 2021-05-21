Typhoon Network 1-Day Volume Tops $145,288.00 (TYPH)

Typhoon Network (CURRENCY:TYPH) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 21st. One Typhoon Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $955,831.48 and $145,288.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.14 or 0.00068540 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.00420672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.26 or 0.00210064 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.71 or 0.01005102 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00030061 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,049,544 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto

