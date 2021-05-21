Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,460 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,136,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.67. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.42 and a 1-year high of $88.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

CBRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.