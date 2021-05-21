Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,460 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,460 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 6,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE stock opened at $87.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.42 and a 12-month high of $88.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.67.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.20.

In other news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 7,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $603,107.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,562,872.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,068 shares of company stock worth $3,939,869 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

