Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,760 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Twin Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3,288.9% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $114.43 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $121.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

