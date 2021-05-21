Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,380 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Choice Hotels International worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 582.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.33 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.04 and a 52-week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.48.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $183.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.24 million. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHH. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $84.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.67.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 14,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $1,678,840.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,154,314.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $623,983.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,902,371.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 80,591 shares of company stock worth $9,219,333. Corporate insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

