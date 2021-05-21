Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of MAR opened at $138.98 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.26 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a PE ratio of 262.23 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.96.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total value of $903,261.90. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.69, for a total value of $3,093,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,849,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,153 shares of company stock worth $10,868,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MAR shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.79.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.