Twin Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,952 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 500 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $227.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $135.78 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a PE ratio of -28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.89.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

