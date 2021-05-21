Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,015 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Textron by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Textron by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 106,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,947,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Textron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Textron by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,274,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $67.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.89. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.14%.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

